New Delhi, August 7: The Railway Board decided that any appointment of TADK (Telephone Attendant cum Dak Khalasis) won't be either processed or made with immediate effect. According to an ANI update, the Board decided that all cases approved for such appointments since July 1, 2020, maybe reviewed and position advised to Board.

The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to end the colonial-era practice of posting “bungalow peons” also known as TADKs at the residences of senior officials of the 167-year-old national transporter. Indian Railways Creates History, Records 100% Punctuality Rate of Trains on July 1.

Railway Board Says no to fresh appointments:

Railway Board decides that any appointment of TADK (Telephone Attendant cum Dak Khalasis) won't be either processed or made with immediate effect. The Board also decides that all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed & position advised to Board. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

A TADK is treated as a temporary employee of Indian Railways in the Group D category after the initial 120 days of service. The posting becomes a permanent one after a screening test and on the completion of three years of service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).