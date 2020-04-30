India’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves From 13.06% to 25.19% in Past 14 Days, Says Health Ministry

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: India's recovery rate for COVID-19 improved considerably and stood at 25.19% on Thursday from 13.06% which was 14 days ago, the Health Miistry said. Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry, was quoted by ANI saying that the fatality rate of coronavirus in India now stands at 3.2% while comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. The official added that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country has now improved to 11 days. "8,324 COVID-19 patients, which is 25.19 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far", the Health Ministry stated. On April 27, the recovery rate stood at 22.17 percent. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Agrawal further informed that a progressive recovery rate has been observed in the last few days. Giving details about the COVID-19 cases in India, he said a total of 1718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 33,050. The official informed that as far as testing and treatment protocol is concerned, the government has to use RTP-PCR test only. Plasma Therapy in Experimental Stage, No One Should Use It, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

Recovery rate of #COVID19 cases stands at 25.19% which was 13.06% 14 days ago. Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry https://t.co/X5WKTS5YCH — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

In India, the COVID-19 tally rose to 33,050 on Thursday with 23,651 active cases. A total of 8,324 have been discharged from the hospitals so far and the country has reported 1,074 deaths till date, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry. Among the affected states in India, Maharashtra topped the list with 9,915 cases and 432 deaths so far. On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asserted that India would emerge victorious in combating the deadly COVID-19 through a graded and pro-active approach.