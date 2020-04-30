India’s COVID-19 Count Rises to 33,050 With 1,718 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1074

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: India's COVID-19 count crossed 33,000 mark on Thursday with 1718 new cases and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to data shared on the Health Ministry website, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 33,050. Of the total cases, 23,651 are active cases while 8324 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1074 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Maharashtra topped the list of COVID-19 affected states in India by notching its highest number of single-day COVID-19 deaths at 32, one higher than the previous high of 31 recorded on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the state also recorded a massive figure of 597 new patients. The total number of infected people in the state surged to 9,915. The death toll in the state jumped to 432, raising alarm and anxiety among the health authorities. Plasma Therapy in Experimental Stage, No One Should Use It, Says Health Ministry.

Take a Look at the COVID-19 Count in India:

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,439 till April 29. In Mumbai, the BMC said that 26 coronavirus patients died in 24 hours, 475 tested positive, taking tally of cases in city to 6,457 and death toll to 270. In Gujarat, the COVID-19 tally soared to 2,777 with 234 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.