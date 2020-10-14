New Delhi, October 14: India's coronavirus tally on Wednesday crossed the 72-lakh mark with a spike of 63,509 new COVID-19 cases and 730 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in coronavirus cases, the total case count in India now stands at 72,39,390. Of the total cases, 8,26,876 are active cases while 63,01,928 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals across the country. With 730 new fatalities, the coronavirus death toll in India has now mounted to 1,10,586, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed. COVID-19 Vaccine Development: Major Updates on Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Bharat Biotech & Sinopharm Candidates.

India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million & lowest deaths per million in the world. India's recoveries are the highest in the world, the Health Ministry said. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 86.78 percent while the fatality rate is 1.53 percent, the data from the Ministry data showed. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,45,015 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,00,90,122.

Here's the tweet:

India reports a spike of 63,509 new #COVID19 cases & 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/c4pG9su1LQ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,43,837 cases including 40,701 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Globally, the coronavirus cases have surpassed 38 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global case count on Tuesday reached 38,006,121, with a total of 1,083,875 deaths worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).