A Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Rhea Chaterji, co-founder of Safegold and an LSE alumna, has accused IndiGo of mishandling a distressing incident on board a flight. In a viral LinkedIn post, she recounted how on August 8, before takeoff, a First Officer forcibly opened the locked forward lavatory door while she was inside. Shocked and humiliated, Chatterji alleged that the crew downplayed her ordeal, dismissing it as an “inconvenience” and assuring her that “he hadn’t seen anything.” She said repeated requests for proper redressal were ignored, with IndiGo’s response limited to perfunctory calls, a corporate-style apology email, and compensation offers she did not seek. Chatterji emphasised that her intent was to highlight passenger safety and dignity, especially for women. IndiGo later issued a formal apology, promising retraining and sensitisation of crew. However, the airline’s handling has triggered widespread criticism online, with many accusing it of trivialising a serious violation. ‘Daga Daga Daga,’ IndiGo Pilot Pradeep Krishnan’s Hindi Announcement on Patna-Chennai Flight Leaves the Internet Delighted, His Efforts Spark Reactions (Watch Viral Video).

IndiGo Passenger Alleges Co-Pilot Forced Open Lavatory Door Before Takeoff

Airline Responds

