Lucknow, December 4: In a surprising incident, police stopped an interfaith wedding in Lucknow, citing the newly passed Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. According to reports, police took action after receiving complaints from Hindu outfits.

The point that needs to be mentioned here that police intervened on the day of the wedding, despite the family members giving their consent to the wedding between Hindu bride and Muslim bridegroom. Love Jihad Law: Yogi Aditynath-Led UP Govt to Soon Bring Strict Law Against 'Love Jihad' in State. Love Jihad Ordinance Cleared by UP Cabinet Against Forced Religious Conversions, Offenders to be Jailed.

The wedding was scheduled to take place in Lucknow’s Duda Colony on Wednesday. But, police intervened and asked the couple to first seek clearance from Lucknow District Magistrate before going ahead.

Lucknow DCP (south) Ravi Kumar mentioned that the families of the couple were handed over a copy of the anti-conversion ordinance, and informed under which sections they can’t get married till they get the District Magistrate’s permission. Both the families have agreed to wait for approval from the District Magistrate for the marriage. The wedding was to be held according to Hindu rituals, according to police officers.

