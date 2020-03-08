International Women’s Day 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Salutes Women for Empowerment

Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chandigarh, March 8: Saluting the fair sex on the International Women's Day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government is committed to women empowerment and their safety.

"Salute to all women on #WomensDay," the Chief Minister tweeted. International Women’s Day 2020: President Kovind, Smriti Irani and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings to All Women on The Special Day.

Salute to all women on #WomensDay. My Government is committed to women empowerment and safety and has taken many landmark decisions including 50% reservation in state local bodies & PRIs, 50% concession in state buses, and free dropping facility at night. pic.twitter.com/HEmsi8l54W — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 8, 2020

"My government is committed to women empowerment and safety and has taken many landmark decisions, including 50 per cent reservation in state local bodies and PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institution), 50 per cent concession in state buses and free dropping facility at night," he said.