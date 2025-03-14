Famous People Born on March 11: March 11 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields. In cricket, Vijay Hazare, the legendary Indian cricketer, was born on this day. The media industry celebrates the birth of Rupert Murdoch, the influential media mogul. Hollywood remembers Anton Yelchin, a talented actor gone too soon, while Didier Drogba, the Ivorian football legend, also shares this date. Other notable figures include actors Terrence Howard, Elias Koteas, and Lisa Loeb, as well as author Douglas Adams, best known for The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Famous March 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Vijay Hazare (11 March 1915 - 18 December 2004) Rupert Murdoch Anton Yelchin (11 March 1989 - 19 June 2016) Didier Drogba Terrence Howard Amarinder Singh Parth Samthaan Pooja Misrra Mohit Chauhan Ekta Kaul Vinod Dua (11 March 1954 - 4 December 2021) Tricia O'Neil Harvey Mandel Mark Metcalf Elias Koteas Peter Berg Jeffrey Nordling Alex Kingston Lisa Loeb Wallace Langham Poonam Pandey Douglas Adams (11 March 1952 - 11 May 2001)

