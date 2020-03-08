International Women’s Day 2020: President Kovind, Smriti Irani and Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings to All Women on The Special Day

International Women’s Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, March 8: As wishes for International Women’s Day 2020 pour in for women from across the world, political leaders in India extended their greetings on the special occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Smriti Irani and several other leaders took to micro-blogging site Twitter to convey their message to women of the nation. International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 every year.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind, offered his hearty wishes to all women. "On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world", he tweeted. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on this special day, let us celebrate the achievements of women in different fields and resolve to build a more gender-equal world.

Union Minister Smriti Z Irani extended her greetings on the special day and reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive growth of the nation. "This International Women’s day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development", Irani tweeted.

This International Women’s day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/8Bn1sdSLJX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2020

On the special occasion, the Congress party extended greetings to women of the nation. Taking to Twitter, Congress said every time people said women can't, we have come to the forefront and proved that we can. "This International Womens Day, we celebrate the spirit of every woman, young & old, who has broken the shackles of society to reach the stars".

Every time people said women can't, we have come to the forefront and proved that we can. This #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate the spirit of every woman, young & old, who has broken the shackles of society to reach the stars. #WomanKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FZPw77B6lE — Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2020

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wished all women on International Women’s Day 2020. "Commemorating women's rights and our nation's indomitable नारी शक्ति, this International Womens Day . Our Government is committed to create an inclusive & gender-equal society by taking numerous steps to empower women", he tweeted.

Commemorating women's rights and our nation's indomitable नारी शक्ति, this #InternationalWomensDay. Our Government is committed to create an inclusive & gender-equal society by taking numerous steps to empower women. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/BVGsrtNpJZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave up his social media account for a day on Women's Day 2020, will interact with 'Nari Shakti Awardees' on the occasion of International Women's Day on 8 March 2020 in New Delhi. The Prime Minister's Twitter account would be handled by women achievers tomorrow on the occasion of International Women's Day.