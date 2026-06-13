Is There Sunday Mega Block on June 14, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western, Harbour, Transharbour and Uran Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, June 13: Mumbai's suburban railway network will undergo mega blocks on Sunday, June 14, 2026, mainly impacting the Western and Harbour Lines. The blocks have been scheduled to facilitate essential maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, cancellations and delays across affected sections.

Central Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be operated on the CSMT-Bandra/Chunabhatti Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm.

• DOWN Harbour services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm will remain suspended.

• DOWN Harbour services towards Bandra and Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended.

• UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm will remain suspended.

• UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Goregaon and Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm will remain suspended.

Passengers travelling on the Harbour Line should expect disruptions and make alternate travel arrangements where possible. Sunday Mega Block, June 14, 2026: Special Block To Affect Local Train Services on Central Line; Check Details.

Transharbour Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally.

Uran Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will remain unaffected.

Western Line

A jumbo block will be carried out on the Bandra-Goregaon Up and Down Harbour Lines from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Western Railway will undertake the block for maintenance of engineering works, signalling systems and overhead equipment. Underground Local Trains in Mumbai Soon? What We Know.

• During the block period, all CSMT-Bandra-CSMT and CSMT/Panvel-Goregaon-CSMT/Panvel Harbour line services operated by Central Railway will remain cancelled.

• Some Churchgate-Goregaon-Churchgate slow local services of Western Railway will also remain cancelled.

Passengers travelling on the Western and Harbour corridors are advised to check train schedules in advance and allow additional travel time due to expected disruptions.

There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on June 14, 2026, affecting the Western and Harbour lines, while the Central, Transharbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).