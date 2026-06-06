Is There Sunday Mega Block on June 7, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western, Harbour, Transharbour and Uran Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, June 6: Mumbai's suburban railway network will undergo mega blocks on Sunday, June 7, 2026, mainly impacting the Western and Harbour Lines. The blocks have been scheduled to facilitate essential maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and expect diversions, cancellations and delays across affected sections.

Central Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally. Mumbai High Tide Alert 2026: BMC Issues Safety Advisory As City To Witness 6 Consecutive High-Tide Days Starting June 14.

Harbour Line

A mega block will be operated on the CSMT-Bandra/Chunabhatti Up and Down Harbour Lines from 11:10 am to 4:40 pm.

• DOWN Harbour services towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving CSMT from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm will remain suspended.

• DOWN Harbour services towards Bandra and Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm will remain suspended.

• UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm will remain suspended.

• UP Harbour services for CSMT leaving Goregaon and Bandra from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm will remain suspended.

Passengers travelling on the Harbour Line should expect disruptions and make alternate travel arrangements where possible. Mumbai Water Crisis: Reservoirs Drop to 15% As Weak Monsoon Forecast by IMD Puts BMC on High Alert.

Transharbour Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will run normally.

Uran Line

No mega block has been announced. Services will remain unaffected.

Western Line

A jumbo block will be carried out on the Churchgate-Mumbai Central Up and Down Slow Lines from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm.

Western Railway will undertake the five-hour block to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

• During the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on the fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

• Some UP and DOWN suburban services will remain cancelled during the block period.

• Certain Churchgate-bound trains will be short-terminated and reversed at Bandra and Dadar stations.

Passengers travelling on the Western Line may face delays and changes to train schedules and are advised to check updates before commencing their journey.

There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on June 7, 2026, affecting the Western and Harbour lines, while the Central, Transharbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (M Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).