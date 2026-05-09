Is There Sunday Mega Block on May 10, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines?

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Mumbai's local train network will undergo essential maintenance this Sunday, May 10, with the Central Railway (CR) announcing significant "Mega Blocks" on its Main and Transharbour lines. While the maintenance work is mandatory for track and overhead equipment safety, it is expected to disrupt the commute for thousands of weekend travelers. Western Railway (WR) passengers have received partial relief, as no major daytime block is scheduled for that section, following a brief "Night Jumbo Block" during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Commuters are advised to factor in an additional 15 to 20 minutes for their journeys as services are diverted or cancelled. Bakrid 2026: BMC Designates 109 Locations for Religious Animal Slaughter in Mumbai.

Central Railway: Main Line Disruptions

The Central Railway will operate a block on the Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN Fast lines from 11:05 AM to 3:45 PM. During this period, the fast line services will be significantly altered:

DOWN Fast Services: Trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:36 AM and 3:10 PM will be diverted to the slow line between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will halt at their respective scheduled stops and are expected to arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10:36 AM and 3:10 PM will be diverted to the slow line between Matunga and Mulund. These trains will halt at their respective scheduled stops and are expected to arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. UP Fast Services: Trains leaving Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted to the slow line between Mulund and Matunga. These services will also experience a 15-minute delay.

Trains leaving Thane from 11:03 AM to 3:38 PM will be diverted to the slow line between Mulund and Matunga. These services will also experience a 15-minute delay. Station Skips: Certain services may skip stops at smaller stations like Vidyavihar, Curry Road, and Chinchpokli during the height of the block to manage traffic flow.

Transharbour and Harbour Line Status

The Trans-Harbour line will see a total suspension of services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

Cancellations: All UP and DOWN services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled during these five hours.

All UP and DOWN services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul/Panvel will remain cancelled during these five hours. Alternative Routes: Transharbour commuters are permitted to travel via the Harbour or Main Line during the block period using their existing tickets or passes.

Transharbour commuters are permitted to travel via the Harbour or Main Line during the block period using their existing tickets or passes. Harbour Line: Services between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra will also see minor adjustments, with some cancellations expected between 11:10 AM and 4:10 PM.

Western Railway: Night Block Only

For those traveling on the Western Line, there is no daytime mega block scheduled for Sunday, May 10. This provides a clear window for commuters traveling between Churchgate and Virar during the day. However, a special Night Jumbo Block will be carried out between Borivali and Bhayandar from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM on the intervening night of May 9-10. Daytime services on Sunday are expected to run as per the regular holiday schedule, though minor delays due to the aftermath of the night work cannot be ruled out. Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Se*ual Harassment of 6-Year-Old in Govandi; POCSO Case Registered.

Advice for Commuters Using Mumbai Local Train Services

Railway authorities have requested passengers to check official mobile apps like "Yatri" or follow the official social media handles of Central and Western Railways for real-time updates. Special bus services are likely to be operated by BEST in certain affected areas, particularly along the Transharbour corridor, to mitigate the impact of the rail suspension.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).