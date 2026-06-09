Jaipur Latest News on June 9th, 2026: Anti-Encroachment Drive, Internet Restored & Monsoon Forecast

Jaipur: Jaipur experienced a day of significant civic action as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive across several areas. This extensive operation led to temporary internet services suspension and heightened security, impacting daily life for many residents. Meanwhile, the city continues to monitor the approaching monsoon season and addresses other key developments in health and business.

Top Stories

JDA Conducts Major Anti-Encroachment Drive, Internet Services Temporarily Suspended

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) undertook a large-scale anti-encroachment drive on June 8th, targeting illegal structures along the Malviya Nagar-Jagatpura route for road widening. The operation, which involved the demolition of approximately 125 illegal constructions including five religious sites (a mosque, a mazar, and two temples), was conducted under heavy police presence with around 3,000 personnel deployed. Internet services were suspended for nearly 19-24 hours in affected areas to prevent unrest, with prohibitory orders imposed for two weeks, though internet services have since been restored.

Civic & Local Government

Monsoon Expected by June 24th, Drainage Concerns Persist

The monsoon season is anticipated to arrive in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, around June 24th. Local authorities are reportedly addressing persistent drainage concerns across the city to mitigate potential waterlogging and flooding issues ahead of the heavy rains.

Jaipur Unveils 'Net Zero Cooling Station'

Jaipur has introduced a "Net Zero Cooling Station" designed to offer residents relief from the scorching summer heat. This initiative highlights efforts to implement sustainable solutions for urban comfort in the city.

Crime & Safety

BJP MLA's Private Secretary Arrested in Fake Seed Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has reportedly arrested the private secretary of a BJP MLA in Jaipur in connection with an alleged fake seed bribery scandal. Further details regarding the ongoing investigation are awaited.

Vanshika Death Case Raises Questions After Fall from 13th Floor

The death of a young woman, Vanshika, who reportedly fell from the 13th floor of a building in Jaipur, has raised significant questions. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after her spectacles and slippers were found on the 13th floor, with her body discovered below.

Business & Economy

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands Presence in Jaipur

Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the signing of a new property in Jaipur, Rajasthan, signaling further expansion of its hospitality footprint in the region. This development is expected to boost the local tourism and hospitality sector.

RVUNL to Commission 1k MWh Battery Storage by September

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) is set to commission 1,000 MWh of battery storage capacity by September. This project aims to enhance energy grid stability and integrate renewable energy sources more effectively across the state.

India-US Critical Minerals Pact May Boost Siwana Rare Earth Project

A recent critical minerals pact between India and the United States is anticipated to provide a significant boost to Rajasthan's Siwana Rare Earth project. This agreement could accelerate the exploration and extraction of vital rare earth elements in the region.

Health Updates

Suspected Ebola Case in Jaipur Tests Negative

A woman from Uganda, who had been isolated in Jaipur due to suspected Ebola-like symptoms, has reportedly tested negative for the virus. Health authorities confirmed that the initial scare has been resolved and there is no public health threat.

Over 500 Farmers Died from Pesticide Exposure in Rajasthan

A concerning report indicates that 535 farmers in Rajasthan have died due to pesticide exposure over the past two years. This highlights an urgent need for improved safety measures and awareness campaigns regarding the handling of agricultural chemicals.

Sports & Culture

Rajasthan Hosts First Major Esports LAN Championship

Rajasthan recently hosted its first-ever Major Esports LAN Championship, featuring Battlegrounds Mobile India. The event marks a significant step in promoting esports within the state and attracting gaming enthusiasts.

Weather & Outlook

Clear Skies Expected Across Jaipur, High Near 41°C

Jaipur is experiencing clear skies today with a current temperature of 32.1°C. The forecast indicates continued clear conditions throughout the day, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 41°C and a low of 30°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

Weather: Clear sky - 32.1°C. Today: Clear sky, 30°C - 41°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Jaipur navigates the aftermath of a significant civic drive and prepares for the upcoming monsoon, residents are urged to stay informed about local advisories. The city continues to see developments across various sectors, from infrastructure improvements to public health initiatives, reflecting its dynamic growth and ongoing challenges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).