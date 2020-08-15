Jaipur, August 15: Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur in the past two days claiming the lives of three people. Low-lying areas of the city also flooded due to incessant showers. Around 50 families were moved to safe places. Many people were also rescued. At some places of the city, water current was so strong that people struggled to remain on their feet.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, 132 mm rainfall was recorded in the city, and over 102 mm at the Jaipur airport. Officials said that heavy rains lashed Jaipur due to cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan. According to local reports, civil defence and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in waterlogged areas. AAP Replies To Binod After Latter Shares Jaipur Video of Half-Submerged Bus Claiming it of Delhi's DTC Bus.

Several horrifying videos emerged from Jaipur, where many vehicles could be seen submerged in floodwater. In one of the viral videos, floodwater could be seen carrying garbage and plastic waste. Jaipur Rains in Pics and Videos: Rajasthan Capital Ravaged With Severe Rainfall, Netizens Share Terrifying Visuals of Flooded Streets, Submerged Vehicles and Waste Returning on Road.

Videos of Low-Lying Areas Flooding in Water:

#HappeningNow Conditions of Jaipur Rain. What we have given to nature, nature is giving us back!pic.twitter.com/WL0siN9IxZ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 14, 2020

“We have rescued more than 100 people across the city with the help of our teams using boats and ropes including railway quarters, Dehar ke Balaji, Kho Nagorian and Ghat Gate areas,” reported The Times of India quoting Lokesh Sonwal, additional SP, SDRF as saying. Meanwhile, Jaipur MeT department predicted mild rainfall on Sunday.

