Jaipur, March 24: A shocking incident in Jaipur has sparked outrage after a video showing a foreign tourist being misled into speaking abusive Hindi words went viral on social media. Acting swiftly, the Tourist Police Station arrested a 31-year-old auto-rickshaw driver accused of misconduct and harassment.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Shaqeel alias Sohail, allegedly deceived a German woman tourist while she was touring Jaipur’s walled city area. According to police, the driver encouraged the woman to repeat certain Hindi phrases, which were actually offensive and derogatory. Unaware of their meaning, the tourist innocently repeated the words, believing it was part of a normal interaction. Patna: Cops Abuse and Slap Biker Riding One-Handedly While Filming on Ganga Bridge in Bihar; Action Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Jaipur Auto Driver Arrested for Misleading German Tourist in Viral Abuse Video

Jaipur News: A viral video shows an auto driver making a German tourist repeat abusive words she didn’t understand. The accused, Mohammad Sohail, was arrested after police investigation. . . . .#JaipurNews #TourismPolice #ViralVideo #MohammadSohail #GermanyTourist #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/ZUWQKCwGjy — NewsBreak24 (@NewsBreak24Live) March 23, 2026

The incident came to light on March 20 after the woman posted the video on her social media account upon returning to Germany. The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing criticism and prompting police intervention. Authorities traced the location of the incident and questioned multiple auto drivers before identifying the accused.

An FIR was registered against Sohail under charges related to harassment and inappropriate behaviour with a tourist. He was later arrested following a targeted raid. SHO Manju Kumari confirmed the arrest and termed the act unacceptable, especially involving a foreign visitor. Hero on Duty: Bihar Constable Saves CISF Jawan With Swift CPR, Video Goes Viral.

Police also contacted the woman and requested removal of the video from social media. The case highlights concerns around tourist safety and responsible conduct in popular travel destinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).