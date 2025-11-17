A video going viral on social media shows police officials in Bihar's Patna slapping and abusing a biker. It is reported that the incident took place on November 15, on the Kacchi Dargah Bidupur Ganga Bridge. The viral clip shows a biker riding across the Ganga bridge in Patna wearing a white shirt and a helmet as he holds a camera in one hand while steering with the other. It must be noted that one-handed riding is a violation under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act. As the video moves further, a police official is seen walking towards the biker and signalling him to pull over. The policeman is then seen questioning the biker after he stops. However, the questioning is seen escalating to such a level that the policeman is seen pulling the biker's camera. Later, another policeman is seen entering the conversation and going on to abuse and slap the biker. Reacting to the viral clip, the Bihar police asked the Patna traffic police to take necessary action. ‘Behan Hai to Kya Hua’: Bihar Police Officer Misbehaves With Brother-Sister Duo During Family Dinner at Katihar Restaurant, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Bihar Cops Slap and Abuse Biker, Video Goes Viral

Bihar Police Reacts After Viral Video Surfaces

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bihar Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

