Jamia Shooting: DMRC Shuts Entry And Exit Gates at Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate Stations; Delhi Police Arrest Suspect 'Rambhakt Gopal'

Jamia nagar shooting victim and suspect, and DMRC. (Photo Credit: ANI/DMRC)

New Delhi, January 30: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed the entry and exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate station after an unidentified man -- 'Rambhakt Gopal' -- opened fire at people protesting the citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi. In that attack, a Jamia student was injured, and he has been sent for treatment in the nearest hospital.

Informing about the suspension of services at the Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate stations, DMRC took to Twitter and wrote, "Security Update. Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed." The following suspension services came minutes after the gunman opened fire on anti-CAA protesters. Delhi: Man Open Fires At Anti-CAA Protesters Near Jamia Millia Islamia University, One Injured.

Here's DMRC tweet:

Security Update Entry & exit gates of Jama Masjid, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 30, 2020

With the unidentified man brandishing a gun and opened fire in Jamia area, Delhi Police arrested him and took at brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area. The suspect has been identified as Rambhakt Gopal. Videos making the rounds show that Gopal chanted 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Delhi Police Zindabad'.

Here's the video of shooter outside Jamia University:

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

In the video which is going viral on social media, the accused can be heard saying "Yeh lo aazadi (here's your freedom)" to those protesting the Citizenship law. The vehicular movement has been blocked from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia. The traffic has been diverted to different routes in the area. Maenwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed BJP for fomenting shooting at Jamia.