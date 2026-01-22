Srinagar, January 22: At least ten Indian Army personnel were killed and ten others injured after a bulletproof Army vehicle skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Khanni Top on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road when the Casspir vehicle was moving towards an operational area. Due to the difficult terrain and adverse road conditions, the vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into the gorge, resulting in heavy casualties. Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident: Indian Army Mounts Massive Rescue Effort After Truck Plunges Into Gorge in Chaglagam Region, 21 Workers Missing (See Pics).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives. In a post on X, he said the nation would always remember the “outstanding service and supreme sacrifice” of the fallen soldiers and extended his condolences to their families. Pramod Jadhav Dies: Indian Army Soldier on Paternity Leave Dies in Road Accident Hours Before Daughter’s Birth in Maharashtra’s Satara, Laid to Rest With Full Honours.

10 Army Personnel Killed, 10 Injured as Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in J&K’s Doda

In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the Senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 22, 2026

#BREAKING: 4 killed and 9 injured in a major accident of Indian Army vehicle in Khanntop area on Bhaderwah-Chamba road in Jammu & Kashmir. Three people airlifted to Army Command Hospital in Udhampur. 6 others under observation, one among them remains critical. pic.twitter.com/SkekHkMQZa — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 22, 2026

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: 10 army personnel killed after their vehicle plunges into a gorge in Doda district. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Doda pic.twitter.com/JLjeKjLHxD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2026

“In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families,” the Lieutenant Governor said, adding that the ten injured soldiers were airlifted to hospitals for urgent medical care.

Senior civil and military officials rushed to the site, and rescue operations were carried out despite challenging weather and terrain. The authorities have been directed to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured personnel. The Indian Army has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).