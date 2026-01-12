Mumbai, January 12: An Indian Army soldier, Havildar Pramod Jadhav, died in a tragic road accident in Maharashtra's Satara on Friday night, January 9, just hours before his wife gave birth to their daughter. Jadhav, who was home on paternity leave to support his wife during her delivery, was killed when a mini-truck collided with his motorcycle.

Havildar Jadhav was posted in Leh, Ladakh, and had returned to his village, Dare Turf Aare, a couple of weeks ago. On Friday, he had admitted his wife, Rutuja, to a private nursing home in Satara city. The accident took place later that evening at Wadegaon Phata while he was traveling to collect belongings from their home to bring back to the hospital. Naib Subhedar Baldev Singh Martyred: Indian Army Soldier Dies at Siachen Glacier..

Indian Army Soldier on Paternity Leave Dies in Road Accident Hours Before Daughter’s Birth in Maharashtra’s Satara

The collision occurred around 8:30 pm under the jurisdiction of the Shahupuri police station. A mini-truck carrying vegetables hit Jadhav’s motorcycle, causing severe injuries. Passersby rushed the soldier to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Police officials suggested that both vehicles may have been in a rush, leading to the fatal impact.

The driver of the mini-truck has since been arrested. The police have also seized the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier Dies on Duty, Preliminary Probe Points to Accidental Fire From Own Rifle in Kishtwar.

Rutuja Jadhav was unaware of the accident throughout the night as she waited for her husband’s return. Family members and hospital staff chose to withhold the news until after she delivered a healthy baby girl on Saturday morning, January 10. The grief-stricken mother was later informed of her husband's passing. She was taken to the village ground on a stretcher, accompanied by medical staff, to witness the final rites.

In a poignant moment, the newborn was carried to her father’s body for a final view. Jadhav was the only son of his parents and had previously taken the responsibility of arranging marriages for his three sisters.

Havildar Pramod Jadhav was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village. A large number of villagers and local officials gathered to pay their respects to the soldier who had served in the Army since 2014. Jadhav’s death leaves a void in a family that had recently lost his mother just a year ago. The community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a dedicated soldier whose homecoming ended in tragedy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

