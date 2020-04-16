Jammu and Kashmir: 2G Mobile Internet Services Extended Till April 27 In the Union Territory, Says Govt

People in Jammu and Kashmir using internet | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 16: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the continuance of 2G mobile data services in the newly formed Union territory till April 27, even as demand for restoration of 4G internet grows amid coronavirus lockdown. The 2G internet services will be extended to postpaid and verified prepaid sim cards only. Srinagar Old City Area in Jammu And Kashmir Declared as Red Zone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Localities Sealed.

Postpaid sim card users will be able to access the internet. However, prepaid sim cards will not be able to use 2G data services unless verified as per the norms applicable for postpaid connections, the order said. The government order cited of social media platforms for circulation of photographs of terrorists, mobilization of crowds, civilian killing as some of the reasons for extending high-speed internet ban.

ANI Tweet:

2G services extended in Jammu and Kashmir till April 27 on postpaid and verified prepaid sims only: Jammu and Kashmir Govt. pic.twitter.com/WQJyrTgVMz — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

“While these restrictions have not posed any hindrance to COVID-19 control measures, they have reduced incidents of misuse of social media by way of uploading and circulation of provocative audio/video content, fake news, rumour mongering, coordination of militant activities and other such acts that rely upon high speed mobile connectivity,” reads the order.

“Upon consideration of the available inputs, and taking note of ‘misuse’ of social media applications in militant activities as also in adversely impacting public order, it is apparent that there is need for continuation of the speed restrictions on mobile internet services,” the order adds.