Srinagar Old City Area in Jammu And Kashmir Declared as Red Zone Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Localities Sealed

Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, April 13: The government on Monday declared almost the entire old city areas of Srinagar as red zone sealing localities falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations. District authorities said on Monday the area was sealed as red zone to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar city that has a population of 1.2 million. Roads have been dug to erect barricades fitted with cross rods to prevent vehicular and pedestrian movement in old city areas where the maximum population of Srinagar city is concentrated.

Residents of old city have comprised teams of volunteers who are ensuring that the imposed restrictions are implemented in letter and spirit. District authorities have thanked the residents of Srinagar city for their cooperation in ensuring that the officially imposed restrictions are imposed on ground. The only worry of the officials is that some people have been coming out in groups in the evenings to loiter around on the roads especially in uptown residential areas. Haryana to be Divided Into Three Zones During Coronavirus Lockdown, Gurugram to Fall Under Red Zone: Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Such people are not only risking their own lives, but also of others around them," officials said. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Srinagar DM said while it is a good sign that no positive case came to light in the city on Sunday, yet the discovery of positive cases in the city is because of aggressive testing. "This will ensure that all such cases especially the asymptomatic ones come light and they are prevented from spreading the dreaded infection in the community," a senior doctor said.