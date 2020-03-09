Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Shahpur Sector of Poonch; Indian Army Retaliates Strongly

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, March 9: Pakistan violated ceasefire on Monday along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing by small arms in Shahpur sector of Poonch district at about 12:15 pm. The Indian Army retaliated strongly. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Slams Pakistan, Says 'India Reserves the Right to Pre-Emptively Strike at Sources of Terror Threat'.

There are no reports of any casualties in the ceasefire violation. The firing is still underway. More are awaited. It is the second incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 24 hours. On Sunday. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling in Mankot sector of Poonch.

Recently, the Indian Army destroyed Pakistani Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. The Indian Army used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target the Pakistani bunkers across the Line of Control (LoC). The video of Indian Army’s shells hitting the Pakistani posts surfaced on social media. According to the Indian Army sources, the offensive was launched in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Last week, the Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha that Pakistan violated ceasefire 646 times during the first two months of 2020. He added that in 2019, 1,586 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported.