Indian Army Destroys Pakistani Posts Across LoC in Retaliation to Ceasefire Violations (Watch Video)

Indian army destroyed Pakistani bunkers across LoC (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, March 5: The Indian Army recently destroyed Pakistani Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. The Indian Army used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target the Pakistani bunkers across the Line of Control (LoC). The video of Indian Army’s shells hitting the Pakistani posts surfaced on social media. Indian Army Chief MM Navarane Says 'If Parliament Wants, PoK Will be Ours'.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that the anti-tank guided missiles launched by the Indian Army hit the Pakistani bunkers. According to the Indian Army sources, the offensive was launched in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into the Indian Territory in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the exact date when the attack was carried out is not known. Jammu And Kashmir on High Alert; 300 Terrorists Trying to Infiltrate Into Indian Territory Through LoC: Report.

Video of Indian Army Destroying Pakistani Posts:

#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, the Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha that Pakistan violated ceasefire 646 times during the first two months of 2020. He added that in 2019, 1,586 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported. In addition to this, 132 cases of cross-border firing were reported from August 5, 2019, to December 31, 2019. The minister also stated that Indian authorities had taken up the matter of ceasefire violations with Pakistan through the mechanism of hotlines and flag meetings.