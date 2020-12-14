Srinagar, December 14: A leader of People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday escaped unhurt when an unspecified number of terrorists attacked his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. PDP leader Haji Parvaiz Ahmed survived the terror attack but his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Manzoor Ahmed lost his life in an exchange of fire with terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Survives Terrorist Attack, His PSO Dies After Shooting Down The Attacker.

"In an indiscriminate firing by terrorists, Manzoor Ahmad, Personal Security Officer of a PDP leader got injured at Natipora in Srinagar. He has been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Speaking to news agency ANI, Haji Parvaiz Ahmed said two persons had entered his house, adding that it was the third attempt to kill him. Jammu and Kashmir: 5 Pakistan Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Firing by India Along LoC.

"Two unknown persons entered my house. My Personal Security Officer was injured during the fire exchange. This is the third attempt to attack me," Parvaiz Ahmed said. Manzoor Ahmed later succumbed to his injuries. In October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ghulam Qadir was attacked by terrorists. Qadir had survived and his PSO Altaf Hussain had died in the attack.

In an unrelated development, two ultras belonging to Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force were killed by security forces during an encounter that took place in Poonch district today. One terrorist was captured by the security forces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).