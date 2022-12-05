At least 17 persons, who were part of a marriage ceremony, were injured in a road accident in the Rajouri district on Monday morning. According to the reports, the mishap took place near Tarkundi village in Manjakote Block. The injured were rushed to hospital. MP Road Accident: Seven Dead As Truck Crushes Bystanders After Tyre-Burst in Ratlam; Ex-Gratia Announced (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident:

J&K | At least 17 people were injured in a road accident after a bus turned turtle in Rajouri district. The accident happened near Tarkundi village in Manjakote Block of Rajouri Dist. The injured were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/gHeiRzeUAU — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)