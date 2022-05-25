Srinagar, May 25 : A so-called faith healer was arrested on Wednesday along with two other persons following the death of a woman after she was beaten up by him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The incident happened Tuesday night.

Police sources said that a woman, named Souby Jan of Damhal Hanjipora village in Kulgam district, was beaten up by the faith healer apparently to exorcise her at the her parental home in Hanjipora Kachdoora village Shopian district. Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Bag Near Railway Tracks in Mahim.

"She was shifted to the hospital where she succumbed.

"In addition to the faith healer identified as Zakir Ahmad Naik of Qazigund, the victim's husband and a disciple of the faith healer have also been arrested," sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).