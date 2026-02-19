Shillong, February 19: Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, the Member of Parliament for the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency, passed away on Thursday afternoon after collapsing during a football match. He was 54 years old. Syngkon, a first-time parliamentarian and a prominent leader of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), was participating in a friendly football game at the MFA ground in Polo, Shillong, when the incident occurred. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The tragedy unfolded during a veterans' football match organized as part of an ongoing local tournament. Witnesses reported that Syngkon collapsed suddenly on the field. He was rushed to the nearby Civil Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

Shillong, Meghalaya: Conrad Kongkal Sangma reaches Dr. H. Gordon Roberts’ Hospital on hearing about the demise of Lok Sabha MP Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. pic.twitter.com/xaL9HW88Tg — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

Our beloved MP, Dr. Ricky Syngkon, has passed away. What a great loss to the state. He was truly a man of God, a sincere parliamentarian, and above all, a wonderful human being. His dedication and humility will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/2aQpzSSZv8 — SusukiPariat (Modi ka parivar) (@PariatSukhi) February 19, 2026

Medical professionals later confirmed that the MP had passed away, with preliminary reports suggesting a sudden cardiac arrest as the cause of death. His body has since been moved to his residence in Jaiaw, where supporters, family members, and political colleagues have gathered to pay their respects.

A Historic Political Ascent

Syngkon's passing marks a significant loss for Meghalaya's political landscape. An academic by profession, he held an Assistant Professor position at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) before entering mainstream politics.

He rose to national prominence during the 2024 General Elections when he secured a historic victory in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat. Running on a VPP ticket, Syngkon defeated the incumbent three-term MP, Vincent H. Pala of the Indian National Congress, by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes. His victory was seen as a turning point in state politics, signaling a shift toward regionalist ideologies and a desire for new leadership among the youth and rural voters.

Tributes and Reaction

News of his sudden demise has prompted a wave of condolences from across the political spectrum. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his shock, describing Syngkon as a dedicated leader who was deeply committed to the welfare of the people.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Shri Ricky AJ Syngkon, Hon’ble MP of Shillong,” the Chief Minister stated. “His contribution to the state as an academic and a legislator will be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult hour.”

VPP President Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and other party leaders also expressed profound grief, noting that the party has lost one of its most intellectual and grounded voices.

Legacy and Succession

Syngkon was known for his soft-spoken demeanor and his focus on transparency and clean governance. During his short tenure in the Lok Sabha, he had begun raising issues regarding the Sixth Schedule and the rights of the indigenous Khasi-Jaintia people.

The Election Commission of India is expected to be formally notified of the vacancy in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat in the coming days. According to protocol, a by-election must be held within six months to fill the position. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family following the completion of formalities.

