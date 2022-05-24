In yet another shocking incident, a body of a woman was found inside a white sack that was dumped on the tracks of Mahim railway station . Police said that the age of the deceased woman was around 25-30 and she was a resident of the Dindoshi area in Mumbai. Cops suspect that the victim was murdered as her throat had been slit and there were several stabbing injuries on her stomach. After the body was discovered, a case of murder was registered and an accused was arrested by the Railway GRP. The accused was reportedly arrested from Goregaon.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | A woman's body was found near Mumbai's Mahim railway track. Railway GRP has arrested the accused who was a friend of the woman. There was an argument between the two, after which the accused killed the woman and threw her near the railway track: Mumbai GRP — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

