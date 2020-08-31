Baramulla, August 31: At least six civilians were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday. Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar. The grenade missed the last vehicle and exploded on the road. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists, Including Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian And Handwara.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The entire area has been cordoned off, and the security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists. More details are still awaited. Jammu And Kashmir Policeman Martyred, 3 Terrorists Gunned Down in Overnight Encounter in Srinagar.

Video of the Incident:

#WATCH Terrorists hurled a grenade on Army Convoy moving from Baramulla towards Srinagar, which missed the last vehicle & resulted in injuries to 6 civilians. They have been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off & search is in progress: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/AE3SUHx9HR — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

On Sunday also, lobbed a grenade on a police post in Sopore area of Baramulla district. However, no injuries were reported in that terrorist attack. The incident took place at around 9:20 pm. On Saturday night, three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar.

One policeman was also martyred in the gunfight. After security forces gunned down three local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police have so far killed 156 terrorists in different operations, surpassing last year's count of 152 killings.

