Srinagar, August 30: A policeman died in the line of duty and three terrorists were shot dead in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out in Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar after terrorists attacked a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police last night. The dead policeman has been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram. Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists, Including Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander, Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Shopian And Handwara.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, terrorists fired upon a joint check-post last night. Subsequently, a search operation was launched during which they again fired upon the security personnel, triggering an encounter. ASI Babu Ram was killed and one terrorist was shot dead last night. Two more terrorists were killed this morning, police said, adding that the encounter is still on. Identities of the slain terrorists were not immediately known.

Policeman Martyred, 3 Terrorists Gunned Down in Srinagar Encounter:

At least 10 terrorists have been neutralised in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir since Friday. On Saturday, three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a late-night anti-terror operation at Zadoora area in the south Kashmir district. An Indian Army soldier was also killed in the operation.

On Friday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kiloora village of Shopian district. One terrorist had surrendered. A terrorist hideout was also busted by a joint team of police, Army and CRPF in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).