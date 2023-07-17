Jammu, July 17: An infiltration bid was foiled by the army and police in a joint operation at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch sector, officials said. Indian Army, J-K Police Launch Search Operation Along LoC in Poonch Sector After Suspicious Movement.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, according to sources. "Early morning today, an infiltration bid was foiled at the Gen Area Poonch and the joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police is in progress," the army said. Army Organises 'Vijay Diwas' Arms Exhibition in Kargil Ahead of 24th Anniversary of 'Operation Vijay'.

Indian Army at LoC:

#WATCH | J&K: A search operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police is underway along LOC in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at LOC (Visuals deferred by time) https://t.co/9dJsfhQO2J pic.twitter.com/oRApfTv0lE — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal additional searches in the area are also currently underway. “Further details are awaited”, the spokesman said.

