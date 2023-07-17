The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reportedly terminated three government employees from service over alleged involvement in assisting terrorists. According to news agency ANI, the dismissed government employees are facing multiple allegations. They are accused of actively working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda. Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled by Indian Army and Police at LoC in Pooch (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees Terminated for Working With Terrorists:

