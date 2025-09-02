Srinagar, September 2: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness widespread rain again, and authorities have declared a red alert to address any eventuality. The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials here said on Tuesday that widespread heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in the union territory during the next 48 hours as rivers, streams and seasonal nallahs are likely to swell.

“Thunderstorm, flash flood and landslides are possible during this period at vulnerable places. Today and tomorrow weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thunder at many places, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts, with moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban in Jammu division and Anantnag and Kulgam in the Valley. Rainfall is expected to occur mainly towards late night today/ early morning tomorrow till late afternoon,” the MeT Department officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: Flood Situation Remains Grim in Jammu As Rivers Swell, MeT Forecasts More Rain Today.

Following an adverse weather advisory, authorities have declared a red alert in J&K for the next 48 hours. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies/nallahs/loose structures, etc., as there is a possibility of cloudburst/flash flood/landslide/mudslide/shooting stones in vulnerable areas. District administrations have set up helplines and control rooms with 24/7 attendance of concerned officials. Meanwhile, a recent safety audit has declared the 65-year-old Government Hospital building in Gandhinagar, Jammu, unsafe. Jammu and Kashmir Floods: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Internet and Mobile Services, Tawi, Chenab and Basantar Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level; Educational Institutions to Remain Shut In Jammu on August 27 (Watch Videos).

Patients and their belongings from B Block of the hospital have been shifted to the adjoining 200-bedded Maternity and Child Health (MCH) Hospital in Gandhinagar. The decision was made to ensure the well-being of patients, attendants, doctors, paramedics and administrative staff, as the hospital caters to thousands daily. Gandhi Nagar Government Hospital is a key healthcare facility in Jammu, serves patients from both urban and rural areas, with 200 sanctioned beds (160 functional) and handles approximately 1,300-1,400 patients daily.

