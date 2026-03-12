Jammu, March 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and Update Today, March 12, 2026 indicates continued wet and cool conditions across the Union Territory, with light rain reported in several areas and snowfall in higher altitudes of Kashmir. Current weather data shows temperatures around 7°C, with steady rainfall and humidity levels close to 92%, creating a chilly atmosphere across the region.

According to the forecast, winds are blowing from the east at around 3 mph, while light rain remains the dominant weather pattern throughout much of the day. The ongoing precipitation has brought relief after a recent spell of unusually warm temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir. Weather Forecast Today, March 12: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Jammu Weather Today, March 12

Srinagar Weather Today, March 12

For today, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 11°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to 4°C overnight. Weather models suggest a 58% chance of rain during the daytime, mainly affecting valley and plain areas. By evening, conditions may improve slightly with partly cloudy skies and the chance of rain falling to around 20%. Winds may also shift slightly toward the southeast at about 3 mph. Delhi Weather Update and Forecast: Unseasonal Fog, Rising Heat, Deepening Air Pollution Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Clear Skies Over Next Few Days.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir have reported moderate snowfall in the last 24 hours, as the same weather system affecting the plains continues to impact mountainous areas. The precipitation has caused a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures, bringing them closer to seasonal averages.

Looking ahead, weather officials expect conditions to improve from March 13, with a brief dry spell likely on March 13 and 14 before another possible weather system approaches the region. Farmers and residents are advised to monitor local forecasts closely to plan travel and agricultural activities safely.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).