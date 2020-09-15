Srinagar, Sep 15: The Jammu & Kashmir Police said on Tuesday it had busted a module of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in J&K's Ganderbal district.

Police said a Hizb module was busted when three of its operatives, identified as Arshad Ahmad Khan, Majid Rasool Rather and Mohammad Asif Najar, all belonging to Ganderbal district, were arrested. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Al-Badr Associates Arrested in Pulwama.

"These three were on our radar. They were in contact with one local militant, presently in Pakistan, named Fayaz Khan who had tasked them to take up terrorist activities in the area."

"Their interrogation led to discovery of 3 hand grenades. They had been told to motivate local youth to join militancy. An FIR already stands lodged against them. Further investigation is on," police said.

