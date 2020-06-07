Jammu & Kashmir: Religious Places to Remain Closed, Inter-State Travel Barred in Revised Lockdown Guidelines

Mosques in Kashmir are closed since mid-March when the lockdown came into effect | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, June 7: The revised lockdown guidelines issued by Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday categorically ruled out the re-opening of mosques, temples, gurudwaras and other religious places. The directives came a week after the Union Home Ministry permitted states and union territories to re-open places of worship in non-containment zones from June 8. Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

The J&K government also decided to continue restrictions on inter-state movement. Only essential travel, after obtaining due permission, would be allowed from Jammu & Kashmir to other states or UTs and vice-versa.

The inter-district bus services and other forms of transport would also remain barred, the guidelines stated. Movement of public transport and private vehicles within the district would, however, be permitted.

Cinema halls, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, spas and auditoriums would remain closed till further orders, the order said.

See Revised Lockdown Guidelines Issued by J&K

J&K Government issues guidelines on lockdown measures with effect from tomorrow - religious places/places of worship in the UT to remain closed for public till further orders. No inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals allowed without obtaining permission. pic.twitter.com/IIvPf9HUUx — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

All forms of movement for non-essential activities will remain barred from 8 pm in the evening to 5 am in the morning, the order read. Those above 65-year-old, pregnant women, children below age 10 and persons with comorbidities have been asked to strictly remain indoors.

Schools, colleges and other vocational educational institutes will remain closed. Coaching classes would also remain shut, the guidelines said, adding that they can, however, impart training to the students via online classes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an order issued on May 30, announced that states and UTs would be permitted to re-open places of worship, restaurants, hotels, malls and all shops in non-containment zones from June 8. Some states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Sikkim, Goa and J&K, have decided to maintain the restrictions considering the COVID-19 situation under their respective jurisdictions.