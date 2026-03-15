Jetpur, March 15: A high-speed joyride on the Rajkot-Porbandar highway ended in a double fatality near Jetpur, after a car traveling at 120 kilometers per hour crashed while the occupants were reportedly filming for social media. The incident claimed the lives of two young men and left a third passenger in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Avadh Tiwari and 20-year-old Devraj Gosai. Tiwari, who was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Verna, died on the spot due to the severity of the impact. Gosai was rushed to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A third passenger, identified as Akshay Pravinbhai Vaghela, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Tata Sierra Accident in Thane: Woman Test Driving SUV Plunges Into 20-Foot Construction Pit After Hitting Vehicles in Panchpakhadi (Watch Video).

The moments leading up to the crash were documented in videos posted to Avadh Tiwari’s Instagram account. The footage captured the car's speedometer reaching 120 kmph. In the recording, the driver is seen holding a mobile phone in one hand to film the dashboard and the road ahead while steering with the other at high velocity.

The accident occurred near Pedhla Chowkdi when Tiwari lost control of the vehicle. The Hyundai Verna struck the highway divider with significant force, causing it to flip multiple times before landing in a mangled state. Witnesses described the wreckage as severely damaged, with the impact throwing the vehicle off the main carriageway.

Local police from the Jetpur Udyognagar station arrived at the scene to manage the resulting traffic congestion and begin an investigation. Authorities confirmed that the Instagram footage will be a central piece of evidence, as it clearly illustrates the combination of excessive speed and distracted driving that led to the tragedy. Bilaspur Accident Caught on Camera: Speeding Trailer Jumps Lane, 4 Killed as SUV Crushed in Midnight Horror on Raipur-Ratanpur Highway; Video Surfaces.

This incident has sparked renewed concerns regarding "reel culture" and the rising trend of drivers recording dangerous stunts for social media engagement. Road safety experts emphasize that at speeds of 120 kmph, the margin for error is minimal, and any distraction—such as holding a mobile phone—drastically increases the risk of a fatal outcome.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).