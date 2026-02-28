Four persons were killed and one critically injured after a trailer truck veered into the wrong lane and rammed into their SUV in Bilaspur in the early hours of Friday. The accident took place around 2 am near Sambalpuri village under Sakri police station limits on the Raipur Ratanpur Highway. According to police, the trailer heading towards Raipur lost control, swerved into the opposite lane and collided head on with the SUV. The impact was so intense that the truck struck another parked trailer before overturning. The SUV was completely mangled, trapping all five occupants inside. Rescue teams used a gas cutter during a two hour operation to pull out the victims. Four died on the spot, while one survivor is undergoing treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences. The trailer driver has been arrested and a case registered. Hyderabad Ferrari Accident: Speeding Luxury Car Driven by Businessman Kranti Reddy Rams Vehicles in Jubilee Hills, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Bilaspur Crash Caught on Camera, 4 Dead in Late Night Highway Accident

📍Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: Near a roadside dhaba, a dumper allegedly swerved into the opposite lane, triggering a chain collision late evening. A long trailer attempting to avoid the dumper lost control, jumped the median, and collided head-on with a Mahindra Scorpio coming from… pic.twitter.com/3UOl5Iigqi — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 27, 2026

