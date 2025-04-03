Lucknow, April 3: A 36-year-old woman died by suicide after being unable to observe fasts and offer prayers during Navaratri due to her menstrual cycle in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Identified as Priyansha Soni, she reportedly consumed poison in a state of distress over missing the festivities.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Priyansha lived with her husband, Mukesh Soni, and their two daughters, Jhanvi (3) and Manvi (2). According to Mukesh, Priyansha was excited about Navaratri and had made extensive preparations for the celebration, including purchasing items for prayers. However, her disappointment grew when her period began on the first day of the festival. ‘Suicide’ Over Instagram Reels In UP: Fed Up With Frequent Fights With Husband Over Her Reel ‘Addiction’, Woman Dies by Jumping in Front of Train in Mahoba.

Unable To Observe Navaratri Fast Due to Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Despite Mukesh's attempts to console her, Priyansha's emotional turmoil led her to take a drastic step. She was initially treated at Jhansi Medical College, where her condition improved, but after returning home, her health deteriorated again. She was rushed to the district hospital, where she ultimately succumbed.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, while the body has been sent for postmortem. Lakhimpur Kheri Shocker: Man Consumes Poison Hours After Girlfriend Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Over His Refusal To Marry Her, Critical.

On Sunday, March 30, a 46-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district died by suicide after the police allegedly tortured her. She was reportedly taken to the local police station in connection with an inquiry into an alleged abduction case in which her brother was the main accused.

Senior police officers, however, denied that the deceased, Lakshmi Yadav, faced police torture. To pacify local residents in the Harnot Bhojpur village, they, however, sent Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Singh of the Dadon station to the police lines as punishment and ordered an inquiry, which will be conducted by Amrit Jain, Superintendent of Police, Aligarh Rural.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

