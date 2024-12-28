Lucknow, December 28: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, a 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after repeated arguments with her husband over her alleged addiction to making Instagram reels. She is said to have jumped in front of a moving train on the Mahoba-Khajuraho railway tracks, about 1.5 kilometres from their home in Ladpur village, Kulpahar area.

According to a report by NDTV, the deceased, identified as Zulekha, jumped in front of a moving train. The police recovered Zulekha's body from the railway tracks on Friday morning. According to Arjun Singh, the in-charge of Kotwali city police station, initial investigations revealed that Zulekha and her husband Shafiq had been married for seven months. However, their relationship was strained by frequent arguments, as Shafiq reportedly disapproved of Zulekha's habit of spending excessive time on Instagram, where she created and uploaded reels. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

Shafiq shared that an argument erupted on Thursday evening when he found Zulekha filming a reel in the kitchen instead of cooking dinner. Despite his request to stop, she became upset and walked away. Later, when he woke up, she was missing. After searching for her unsuccessfully, he approached the police for help. The next morning, her body was discovered on the railway tracks. Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Dies After Getting Hit by Train on Lucknow-Ayodhya Railway Track Near Patulki, Police Suspect Suicide.

Police suspect that Zulekha died by suicide. Her body has been sent for an autopsy, and a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway, according to Mr. Singh.

