Lakhimpur Kheri, March 16: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old man tried to end his life by consuming poison following his girlfriend's death in Lakhimpur Kheri. The alleged incident occurred this morning, March 16, when the victim, who is said to be in a critical condition, tried to die by suicide. The unemployed victim took the drastic step after he learned that his 20-year-old girlfriend had ended her life following his refusal to marry her due to his parents' objections.

According to a report in The Times of India, the couple, who are from the same village in Lakhimpur Kheri, were in a relationship for four years. Speaking about the incident, a villager said on Saturday night, March 15, the two families had a heated argument over the couple's affair and marriage plans. On Sunday morning, March 16, the 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover’s Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

Soon after the victim learned about his girlfriend's death, he tried to end his life by consuming poison. A member of the deceased woman's family said that the couple wanted to marry but the man's family demanded expensive gifts. "We could not afford them, so they refused," the family member added. Devshankar Dwivedi, SHO of Fardhan, said that the woman's family lodged a complaint against the victim and his family for abetting their daughter's death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Burns Teacher Alive Days Before Her Wedding in Pratapgarh.

The deceased woman's family also claimed that their daughter was publicly humiliated, which led her to end her life. While the police are awaiting the autopsy report of the woman, it is learned that the victim's house was locked as his family took him to the city for treatment.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

