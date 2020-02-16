Jharkhand Hooch Tragedy: 14 Die in Giridih After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Government Orders Probe

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Giridih, February 16: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives in Jharkhand's Giridih district after consuming illicit liquor in the last one week. Several other people were also admitted to RIMS Hospital. On Sunday, the first death was reported from Fakera Pehli village in the district due to the spurious country-made liquor. The body of the Duledhar Turi was sent to post-mortem. Minister Chetan Chauhan Terms UP Hooch Tragedy as a Stray Incident, Says None of Minister Consumes Liquor.

A probe has been ordered into the hooch tragedy which took place at Saria area of Deori block of the district. According to a report published in India Today, the health department team of the state government collected blood samples of the affected people. Medicines were also distributed to the villagers in the free camp organised by the state health department. Prohibition Cannot Work Everywhere, Says Sushil Kumar Modi on Hooch Tragedy.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured villagers of thorough probe into the case. Meanwhile, the opposition lashed out at the government over the deaths. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babulal Marandi alleged that the state government was responsible for the tragedy. He also claimed that that illegal alcohol trade is taking place in the state.

Last year in February, over 140 died in Assam after consuming illicit liquor. Most of the people died were labourers of two tea estates in Golaghat and Jorhat districts. Over 300 people also fell ill after consuming spurious liquor. In the same month, over 100 also died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after drinking country-made liquor.