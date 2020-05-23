15 Injured After Bus Carrying Migrant Labourers Overturns in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): At least 15 people were injured after a bus carrying around 30 migrant labourers overturned in Nawabganj area late on Friday night."15-20 people are injured. The bus was going from Rajasthan to West Bengal. Injured are being admitted to a hospital," Rajesh Kumar Singh, Revenue Inspector said.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

