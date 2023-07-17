Mumbai, July 17: Ajay Mahto, a 26-year-old man, died after it is said that he overindulged in kaner (oleander) seeds because he chose to follow YouTube tutorials on how to treat a bad toothache rather than seek medical counsel. Mahto's health began to decline on Saturday, and he was brought to the Bishnugarh Community Health Centre in Hazaribag. However, the medical staff there immediately proclaimed him dead.

Nunuchand Mahto, the deceased's father and a CPM member, revealed to physicians after an examination that Mantho had taken kaner seeds to relieve a toothache after viewing YouTube videos, which is what caused him to become unwell. S P Singh, a civil physician from Hazaribag, told TOI that Kaner seeds are extremely risky and may even be fatal. The teenager passed away en route to the hospital, he added. How To Deliver a Baby YouTube Tutorial Video Takes Life of Tamil Nadu Women Who Attempted Giving Birth at Home.

Mahto's father said that a week before to the incident, Mahto was preparing for a competitive test and residing at a lodging at the Nutan Nagar colony, which is a part of the Hazaribag Muffasil police station, close to Hazaribag town. Nunuchand said that his kid was intelligent and had done well in both the CBSE 10th and 12th grade examinations. The deceased originally belonged to the Nawadih block of Bokaro district. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Previously, a teenager in the United States lost his life as a result of a popular TikTok challenge. Jacob Stevens, a 13-year-old Ohio kid, reportedly passed away after undertaking the trending Benadryl challenge. Jacob was admitted to the hospital, according to his family, after taking 12 to 14 tablets of the OTC antihistamine Benadryl to cause hallucinations. Jacob passed away after nearly a week on a ventilator, which his father called "the worst day of his life."

