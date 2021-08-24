Jodhpur, August 24: A 14-year-old girl in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan has accused three minor boys of violating her after she delivered a baby in a government hospital on Sunday night. Police reached the hospital after learning about the incident and recorded the girl's statement. The girl reportedly told cops that one of the accused had raped her. A case has been registered based on her statement. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to the Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sangeeta Beniwal, the girl said that three of her classmates had taken her to some place in a jeep and one of them had raped her. The survivor had not revealed the incident to anybody. "I have sought factual report from police and have also asked about taking the DNA sample of the baby," Beniwal was quoted by Times of India as saying. Jodhpur Minor Rape Case: One Teacher Arrested From Rajasthan's Pipad; Another Absconding.

On Sunday, she was taken to health centre in her village after she experienced intense pain in her stomach. "But considering the complexity of the matter, they referred her to Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur where she delivered a baby," Dhanpat Gurjar, president of Child Welfare Committee, said. The girl and her parents named three minor boys of her school of violating her.

“We have taken the statements of the girl and registered an FIR against three minor boys as per her statements," DSP (Balesar) Raju Ram Choudhary said. The girl's identity is not revealed to protect her privacy as directed by the Supreme Court. The accused are also minor, hence, their names are not revealed either.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).