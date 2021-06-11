Jodhpur, June 11: Rajasthan police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the Jodhpur minor rape case from state's Pipad town. The arrested accused has been identified as Surjaram. He had raped the sixth-class girl multiple times in March this year in Shergarh. Meanwhile, his accomplice Sahiram is still absconding. Notably, Sahiram is Surjaram's colleague. Rajasthan Shocker: 25-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Male Colleague in Jaipur Hospital.

According to reports, Sahiran is accused of standing guard when Surjaram used to sexually assault the 13-year-old girl. According to a report published in The Times of India, the state education department has suspended both the teachers and initiated an enquiry against them. During the probe, the police found that there might have been more victims at the school.

The incident surfaced after the girl complained of stomach ache. During a medical examination, it was found that the girl was pregnant. The rape survivor then narrated the entire ordeal to her parents. An FIR was lodged against the accused at Balesar police station. The case was registered against the teacher and his accomplice under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rajasthan Shocker: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

Surjaram is a teacher at Government Upper Primary School in Baba ki Nimbadi in Mokamgarh of Shergarh sub-division The school is located in Sekhala village. Surjaram allegedly threatened the class 6 girl of failing her if she tells anybody. Surjaram sexually exploited girl in the school. The police are also questioning other teachers of the school in the case. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Sahira,.

