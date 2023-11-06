Hyderabad, November 6: A technical problem in a helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to an election rally forced the pilot to divert it back to the Chief Minister’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district on Monday. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief was flying to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting as part of the election campaign when the pilot noticed the technical problem. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Briefs BRS Candidates Contesting Polls, Asks Them To Reach Out to Party’s Grassroots.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, alert pilot diverted the chopper to KCR's farm house and landed safely. “The Aviation company is making arrangements for another helicopter for the Chief Minister,” it said. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi for Not Deciding State’s Share in Krishna River Waters.

The CMO said another helicopter will arrive at the farm house and the CM will continue his visit to Assembly constituencies as usual.

