Burhanpur, April 17: In a chilling case from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, a 22-year-old man was brutally murdered on April 13 near the ITI College, located along the Indore-Ichhapur Highway. The shocking twist in the investigation revealed that the mastermind behind the murder was the victim’s own minor wife, who conspired with her lover and his two aides.

The victim, Rahul alias Golden, son of Ramchandra Pandey of Shahpur, was found dead in bushes, bearing 36 stab wounds. He had left home with his wife on April 12 for shopping and never returned. The next morning, his body was discovered, while his wife had gone missing.

Police investigation revealed a premeditated murder plot hatched by Rahul's wife, her lover Bharat alias Yuvraj Patil, and accomplices Lalit Patil and a minor boy. As per the plan, the wife pretended to drop her slipper near ITI College, prompting Rahul to stop the bike. At that moment, Lalit and the minor attacked him, while the wife struck Rahul on the head with a beer bottle and pushed him into a ditch. The attackers then stabbed him repeatedly in the neck, back, and head, killing him on the spot.

Chillingly, after the murder, the wife video-called Yuvraj, showed him Rahul’s bloodied body, and said, “The job is done.” The group fled towards Indore by train and then to Ujjain.

Police uncovered the affair between the wife and Yuvraj that had begun before her marriage to Rahul and continued afterward. Using mobile tracking and call data, all four accused were arrested from Sanwer, Indore.

They have confessed during interrogation and are now on police remand. A case under sections of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

