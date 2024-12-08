In a shocking incident in Annamaya, Andhra Pradesh, a husband was seen confronting and assaulting his wife and her alleged lover after catching them red-handed. The husband, suspicious of his wife's behaviour, secretly followed her and found her meeting 20-year-old B.Tech student Indrasekhar, whom she had been having an extramarital affair with. Indrasekhar, who had started the affair with the woman after connecting on Instagram, was attacked by the enraged husband at the pre-arranged meeting spot. The confrontation escalated into violence, leaving Indrasekhar severely injured. He is now receiving medical treatment at a district hospital. Gonda: Viral Video Shows Dog Sleeping on Bed Meant for Patients at Government Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Netizens React.

Husband Confronts Wife and Her Alleged Lover in Andhra Pradesh

ఇన్‌స్టాలో ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం నడిపిన భార్య.. రెడ్ హ్యాండెడ్‌గా పట్టుకున్న భర్త మదనపల్లెకి చెందిన ఓ జంట ప్రేమించి పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు.. వారికి పిల్లలు కూడా పుట్టారు. కానీ ఆ అమ్మాయి ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రాంలో మరో ఇంజనీరింగ్ యువకుడితో చాట్ చేస్తూ ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం నడిపించింది. వీరిద్దరూ ఓ చోట… pic.twitter.com/rbD3Hz6p5x — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)