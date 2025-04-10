In a startling incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, a man named Pappu arranged the marriage of his wife to her much younger lover. This unusual case has highlighted a rising trend in certain rural areas, especially among economically weaker sections. According to sources, Pappu’s wife was involved in a romantic relationship with a local youth who was significantly younger and unemployed. The woman, a mother of two, had been secretly meeting her lover for quite some time. Fed up with the affair and the constant taunts from society, Pappu decided to step aside and got them married. A video of the incident went viral on April 10. Stunt Gone Wrong in Farrukhabad: Man Falls off Moving Train While Performing Dangerous Stunt, Rescued by Passengers; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Husband Gets Wife Married To Her Lover in UP After Learning About Her Affair

फर्रूखाबाद में पप्पू ने अपनी पत्नी की शादी उसके प्रेमी से करवा दी। यह नया कल्चर आ रहा है। लोवर क्लास में ज्यादा दिख रहा। प्रेमी बहुत छोटी उम्र का होता है। महिला 2-3 बच्चों की मां होती है। दोनों आसपास के ही होते हैं। प्रेमी इसलिए शादी को तैयार हो जाता है क्योंकि अब उसे छुप-छुपकर… pic.twitter.com/X0cXYnuwDY — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)